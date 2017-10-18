The new "Dinosaurs on Parade" float sits on display at a Parade Preview Party at the Parade Company Detroit Studioon Wednesday. (Photo: Anthony Lanzilote / Special to The Detroit News)

The 91st America’s Thanksgiving Parade will be historic — and prehistoric.

The Parade Co. on Wednesday unveiled the newest float, “Dinosaurs on Parade,” that will be part of the Nov. 23 spectacle, which is sponsored by Art Van furniture.

“This is the biggest project we’ve ever put out,” Parade Co. CEO Tony Michaels said. “It’s the longest float, at 125 feet long, and the tallest, up to 30 feet high.”

The newest float, one of 27 slated for next month’s parade, is made up of several dinosaurs, including a stegosaurus, a pterodactyl and a brachiosaurus, along with a saber-toothed tiger. At the rear of the float: a smoke-spewing volcano.

Michaels said three trucks will pull the new float.

“The people from Art Van said, ‘Come back with something the kids will fall in love with,’ so we got busy with the design, and came up with a real winner,” Michaels said.

Eliza Brown, 10, of Beverly Hills was impressed after a black curtain was pulled down to reveal the colorful float.

“Wow, it’s really big,” she said.

Eliza’s father Jason Brown, 46, said he’s been going to the parade since he was a kid. “I’m just passing down the tradition to my children,” he said. “The parade has been a part of my life for a long time.”

Eliza added: “We even watched the parade when we were down in Florida.” Her father explained that they monitored a live-stream feed of the parade while out of the state last year.

The Browns were among some 1,200 people invited to Wednesday’s unveiling.

“Whatever we do, it always has to be all about the kids,” said Diane Charles, Art Van’s vice president of community initiatives.

