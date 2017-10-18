Ronito Gomez, 27, escaped in a black Altima and is expected to be armed and in southwest. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police are searching for a suspect who began backing up a car toward officers and pointed a gun at them Wednesday in southwest Detroit.

Homicide investigators were in southwest Detroit at 3:40 p.m. when they saw four males arguing on the 1600 block of South Liddesdale. One suspect exited his vehicle armed with a gun and targeted the others, police said.

The detectives identified themselves and intervened. The suspect returned to his vehicle, a black Altima, and began backing the vehicle toward officers, pointing a weapon at them, police said.

Officers fired a single shot, which they believe hit the suspect's vehicle, said Detroit police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Moreno.

"No officers or the suspect were injured," said Moreno.

Police say they are searching for Ronito Gomez, 27, who escaped in the Altima. He was believed to be in southwest Detroit and armed, police said.

