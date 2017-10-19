Giovani Salgado. (Photo: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Detroit police officers arrested a man Wednesday who ended up being a suspect on the run from a double shooting in Arizona.

Tenth precinct special operations officers made a traffic stop for defective equipment at 8:20 p.m. on Joy Road and Dexter Avenue when they found the suspect, the Detroit Police Department said in a press release.

Officers approached a 2010 Ford Escape and observed the suspect in the backseat acting nervous and hunching over to conceal his face. Officers requested his name and he gave an Arizona ID, according to the release.

Police said Giovani Salgado, 26, is wanted for a double shooting in Phoenix that left one dead and one critically injured. A warrant was issued for Salgado's arrest on Monday after he posted a $500,000 bond and fled Arizona to avoid prosecution.

He was arrested without incident and is being held at Detroit Detention Center awaiting extradition, police say.

Salgado faces one count each of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Police found Israel Espino dead and his nephew, 20-year-old Jose Sanchez Hernandez, shot and wounded on Nov. 4 in Phenoix, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

Espino's wife told police that her husband and Salgado had conspired to steal marijuana from another man and that Espino had been demanding his share of the money made, according to the report.

