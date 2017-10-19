Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

An 18-year-old woman was shot in her back and is in critical condition after a confrontation with her boyfriend early Thursday on Detroit's east side, police said.

The woman threw her keys and pulled a knife on her boyfriend before the shooting, police said. Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit police spokesman, said the shooting took place about 3:50 a.m., at an apartment building on the 5000 block of East Outer Drive, which is north of Seven Mile. The woman and the 22-year-old man accused of shooting her, live in the apartment together.

Police say the couple had been arguing when the woman threw a set of keys at the man and pulled a knife on him. The man, a registered concealed pistol license holder, pulled out a gun and shot the woman in her back.

Medics took the victim to an area hospital, where she is in critical condition.

Police are investigating the shooting. It was not immediately known whether the man was arrested.

