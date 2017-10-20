Firefighters were battling a blaze Friday night at a house in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood.

Crews were alerted about the blaze at the dwelling near Beaubien and Harper at about 10:40 p.m., Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell said.

“They had heavy fire on arrival” and about 25 personnel were still working to douse flames an hour later, he said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the fire and if anyone had been inside at the time. There was no immediate word of evacuations from surrounding residences.

Authorities were expected to release more information on the incident Saturday.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2gxSzCI