The weather forecast for Metro Detroit calls for rain and cool, fall-like temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

"Temperatures so far this October have been above average but as we head into next week, we'll fall back to average and a little below average," said Jordan Dale, a meteorologist with the weather service in White Lake Township. 

While there should be a dry Sunday, a cold front is going to push into the region on Monday, Dale said. 

Forecast

Saturday night: lows in the mid-50s. 

Sunday: Highs in the mid-60s precipitation chances will increase through the day. 

Monday: Rain continues Monday night and will have lows near 50. 

Tuesday: Morning rain and with highs in the mid-50s. 

Wednesday: Highs will be near 50 and a chance for showers. 

