A 54-year-old man died after being shot in the head on Detroit's west side early Sunday morning.

It was 12:45 a.m., on the 1500 block of Clairmount when the man was found shot. That's a block-and-a-half east of Clairmount and Rosa Parks (formerly 12th Street), the location of the 1967 Detroit riot.

By the time medics arrived, the man had died.

The suspect is described only as a wearing a gray hoodie and armed. In the early hours of the investigation, the circumstances of the shooting remain unknown.

