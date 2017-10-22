An unidentified man, believed to be in his early to mid-30s, was found fatally shot shot in the driver's seat of a light blue van on Detroit's west side, police said.

The man's body was found and called in to the authorities at about 1:40 a.m., in the area of Manor and Foley, which is south of Grand River and east of Meyers.

Police were told that the man was already dead when the call came in. When they arrived, they found the victim at the wheel of a 2010 Town & Country, shot in his chest. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

