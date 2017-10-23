Buy Photo Damien Rocchi, Grand Circus co-founder and CEO, talks about partnership with Facebook to train 3,000 Michigan workers over two years. (Photo: Christine Ferretti / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Facebook has a new partnership with a Detroit-based IT hub to provide free training in coding and digital marketing to 3,000 Michigan residents over the next two years.

Gov. Rick Snyder on Monday gathered with leadership from Facebook and Grand Circus, the IT training hub in the Broderick Tower, to stress the need for more Michigan workers to gain the skills for the tens of thousands of jobs open today in the state’s technology field.

Snyder said there’s a lack of people with information technology skills and the demand is huge. The governor also teased a plan for “major investment” at the state-level for the tech field.

“This is a great way to get going and really show the value of what we are doing in IT,” Snyder said during a news conference inside the Grand Circus offices Woodward. “We have great programs, but we need to do more.”

The effort discussed Monday is fully funded by Facebook. But Snyder said a plan for talent at the state level is expected to be rolled out over the next few weeks through the state’s budget cycle and will include state dollars. He declined to identify the specific amount but said it would mainly be one-time funding and “fairly significant.”

“It’s in the process. We’re developing the plans now,” Snyder told reporters after the announcement, noting part of the catalyst was Detroit’s bid for the Amazon headquarters.

“Everyone in the world is bidding for this headquarters, and the way I viewed it is it was a great rallying cry to identify the need for more IT people for existing companies.”

A number of the components of the talent effort, Snyder said, were laid out in the Amazon proposal.

Snyder said there also will be discussion about changing the state’s merit curriculum to make computer science a foreign language credit.

Reggie McKnight, an infrastructure director for Facebook, noted the program was first announced in June and is running with two components. The first is a 10-week boot camp, which started last month, that provides students with full scholarships and job assistance. A digital marketing training program will kick off in November.

Damien Rocchi, Grand Circus’ co-founder and CEO, said the program is open to all Michigan residents and is being facilitated at the company’s Detroit and Grand Rapids hubs.

Grand Circus, McKnight noted, launched in 2013 to help bridge the technical gap in the state.

“Our partnership is particularly timely. Today, there are over 500,000 open computing jobs in the United States. By 2024, that number will rise to more than 1 million open computing jobs in the country,” McKnight said. “And nearly seven in 10 small and medium-sized businesses consider digital marketing skills important when hiring employees.”

“Filing these jobs is critical for our economy, our families and for our communities. The need is clear and the opportunity is now.”

