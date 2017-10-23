Washington (Photo: Facebook)

The attorney for a former Detroit police legal adviser who was indicted in federal court as part of an ongoing towing scandal insists his client is not guilty.

Celia Washington was indicted Oct. 11 on federal conspiracy and bribery charges. The government accused her of taking cash bribes in exchange for helping an unnamed towing magnate circumvent rules that prohibit towing firms from having more than one company on the police towing rotation.

Washington is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. Her attorney Arnold Reed said Monday she will plead not guilty. Reed insisted the government’s allegations are untrue.

“The leaders of the hearsay and fake propaganda campaign have accused my client of betraying the citizens of this great city and the men and women who wear blue,” Reed said Monday in a written statement.

“This is simply ridiculous,” Reed said. “The only thing Ms. Washington is guilty of is thinking some of these detractors were her friends. These people who will be discussed at length in trial are trying to throw her under the proverbial bus to save their own hides.”

Gina Balaya, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Monday declined to comment on the ongoing case.

Prior to becoming the police department’s legal adviser and a civilian deputy chief, Washington was the attorney for the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners, which oversaw the city’s police towing operations.

Washington’s indictment came four months after she resigned from the police department when it was learned she was being investigated by the FBI in connection with the federal towing corruption investigation.

Washington, 57, was the 17th person charged in the FBI probe that has focused on Detroit towing mogul Gasper Fiore; Macomb County politicians allegedly taking bribes in exchange for approving municipal contracts with Sterling Heights trash hauler Rizzo Environmental Services; and the Macomb County Public Works office.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2gDkNfi