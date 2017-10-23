Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Police are investigating after a couple in their 40s were shot in downtown Detroit early Sunday morning, but early indications are they might not have been the intended targets, but bystanders to an "altercation" involving others.

The shooting took place about 2:40 a.m. at Beaubien and Congress, and the victims are a 47-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man.

The woman took a graze wound and was left in stable condition, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. The man took a gunshot wound and was in stable condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital at last report.

The nature of the altercation and the parties involved were not immediately known.

