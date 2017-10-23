Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit police are investigating after an unidentified man was found dead on an embankment off Interstate 94 Monday morning.

The man's body was found about 9:05 a.m., off eastbound I-94 near Central, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, head of the Detroit Police Department media relations office. That's on Detroit's west side.

The victim is an unknown white male, whose age is not immediately known.

In the early hours, the man's death is being investigated as a homicide. An "object" was found around the victim's neck, though what significance that means to his death was not immediately known. The Wayne County Medical Examiner will now work to identify the man and his cause of death.

