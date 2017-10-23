Crime tape. (Photo: Detroit News file)

A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times on Detroit's east side Sunday night by a man using what police believe was a rifle.

The shooting took place at the BP gas station on the 9400 block of Conner, which is north of Harper and across from the Conner Playfield.

Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department, said the victim and another man were approached by a man they didn't know who wore all black and carried a rifle.

The man started firing and multiple shots hit the victim on his right side. After being privately conveyed to an area hospital, the victim was in temporary serious condition at last report.

