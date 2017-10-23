Buy Photo A large crack in the side of the UFO Factory was caused when Elton Park retail construction workers struck the building with a cement mixer on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. (Photo: Sarah Rahal / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A Corktown bar that closed after its building was damaged in a construction accident plans to reopen.

The owner of UFO Factory announced Sunday it will begin shoring up the building next week. It’s too early to say when the bar may reopen, said owner Dion Fischer.

“Probably starting the very very very beginning of rehab/rebuild early next week!” Fischer wrote on the bar’s Instagram account Sunday.

A wall of the bar was damaged Aug. 2 after being struck by a cement mixer used by a construction crew working on a neighboring lot. The collision left severe cracks in the wall.

Fischer said he has hired a contractor to strengthen the wall, which would lead to the removal of a condemnation order. That would then allow workers to begin rebuilding the structure.

“That’s the plan — REBUILD/REOPEN,” Fischer wrote in a statement.

UFO Factory opened in 2014. The building is 79 years old.

The construction crew was working on a $44 million retail and housing development that will border the bar on three sides. The development will feature 151 housing units and 124,000 square feet of retail.

