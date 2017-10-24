The alternative-weekly, founded in 1980, plans to move back to Detroit. (Photo: Courtesy of Lee DeVito)

After moving its offices to Ferndale in 2013, Detroit Metro Times announced its move back to Detroit on Monday.

The free alternative-weekly will be leasing a space out of the Arnold E. Frank Building in Midtown on Woodward Avenue and Canfield Street.

Lee DeVito, editor-in-chief of Metro Times, said relocating to Detroit will make it easier for the staff to report on the city.

DeVito said the Ferndale office was intended to be a temporary arrangement after the papers previous owners, Times-Shamrock, sold the paper and their headquarters at the Detroit Cornice and Slate Company Building in Greektown.

"It was the hope all along for Metro Times to remain in Detroit," said DeVito. "A lot of other things happened in the meantime — we merged with Real Detroit Weekly in that period."

DeVito said the plans took longer than expected, but they are planning to move in about six weeks.

"We've been waiting for this moment for a long time, so we're excited to say it's finally happening," DeVito said.

The paper, which distributes on Wednesdays, was founded in 1980. Its focus is to report on the city and surrounding suburbs. The weekly is also known for their columnists Larry Gabriel and journalism professor Jack Lessenberry.

