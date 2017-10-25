Center from left, third grade student Jacaree Love, 8, puts his hand to his face as Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, asks questions about the first day of school on Sept. 5 at Bagley Elementary School in Detroit. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

A new era in education between charter schools and the city’s public school district will be the focus of a conversation Wednesday night as top education leadership takes the stage for a discussion on the State of Schools in Detroit.

Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District; Rob Kimball, associate vice president for charter schools at Grand Valley State University and Cindy Schumacher, executive director of the Center for Charter Schools at Central Michigan University, will speak on education from 6-8 p.m. at Gesu Catholic Church in Detroit as part of a forum created by 482Forward, a citywide education network in Detroit.

The organization has asked the three to talk about their schools, the challenges they face and their vision for the future.

“There is a State of the Union and State of the City, we thought it was really import there be a State of the Schools,” said Jamila Martin, co-director for 482Forward.

Detroit has one of the largest percentages of children attending charter schools in the nation, ranking third in the country.

There were 95,350 students who lived in the DPSCD in the 2016-17 school year. According to a recent report by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, 53 percent of children, or about 50,460 students, who lived in the district attended a charter school.

According to the report, there were 64 charter schools in Detroit in 2016-17. This school year, there are 60 charter schools in Detroit, according to Michigan Association of Public School Academies.

DPSCD lists 111 schools on its website. Its last reported enrollment was about 49,500 students. It also authorizes 13 charter schools on 18 campuses, according to its website.

Kimball said GVSU has authorized 26 charter schools in Detroit, including eight high schools, that serve 12,000 students. It has a total of 74 charter schools in the state serving 34,000 students. The university will not be authorizing any new charter schools in Detroit in the 2018-19 school year, he said.

“We are looking at a new era of education in Detroit. The charter school movement and DPSCS are united in serving all children,” Kimball, declining to explain his statement further until Wednesday night.

CMU authorizes nine charter schools in Detroit that serve about 6,000 students. CMU became the nation’s first university authorizer more than 20 years ago.

Vitti, who took over as superintendent in the district last spring after a decade of state control, told The News in July that he is considering whether to get the district out of the business of authorizing charter schools. The board of education would make the final decision, he said.

“To piecemeal this, it lead me to ask whether we want to authorize charters, I have pros and cons. I think that as my role as superintendent, looking at the big picture, my recommendation is not to continue to authorize charters. That means no additional charters moving forward, honor existing contracts, but do not extend further,” Vitti said.

“It is more about the totality of our work. The lift we have, which is our traditional public schools, knowing how much work we have there, why are we spending one minute of time doing something that is not directly linked to our core mission?”

The district, which was run by state-installed emergency managers from 2009-16, has struggled with declining student enrollment, budget deficits, school closures, low state assessment scores and teacher shortages.

Gov. Rick Snyder in 2016 approved a $617 million bailout for Detroit Public Schools, which was to help pay off $467 million in operating debt and provide $150 million in start-up funding for a new debt-free district known as DPSCD.

