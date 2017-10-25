Detroit school students got to witness justice in action firsthand Wednesday as the Michigan Supreme Court held oral arguments at Cass Tech High School.

It was the first time in the court’s history that it has held a session in a Detroit public school.

Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones invited the court to Cass Tech, where students from schools across the city gathered to hear the legal arguments in a Wayne County case .

“It is so important that our young people see what happens in the justice system,” Jones told the justices and the students, local judges and others who were in the audience.

The case involved an appeal of a case involving secondary identification, such as a cellphone photo, of suspects and whether police or authorities are permitted to show them to crime victims or eyewitnesses.

Many students in the audience indicated they plan careers in the legal field.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti of the Detroit Public Schools Community District said the session held before the students demonstrated “learning in action.”

Vitti told the audience, “In this room right now, someone will be inspired to be a lawyer.”

More than 700 were expected to participate in the event.

