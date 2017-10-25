Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 30-year-old Detroit man is in serious condition after being shot outside of his home just east of Woodward Avenue, police said.

The shooting took place about 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, on the 90 block of Englewood, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. The area is south of the Davison.

The man had just left his house to walk to the store. A witness told police they heard three gunshots. The man was privately transported to an area hospital and was in serious condition at last report.

When police caught up to the man at the hospital, he had been shot three times — twice in the stomach, once in the side.

There is no suspect description. Police are investigating.

