Buy Photo Nikolai Vitti, superintendent, Detroit Public Schools (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News file)Buy Photo

Detroit — Enrollment at Detroit Public Schools Community District has increased for the first time in 15 years, adding $11 million to the district’s budget, the district’s top leader announced on Thursday.

DPSCD has more than 50,100 students, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said at a press conference Thursday at a school.

Last year the fall count numbers were 45,500, Vitti said.

The actual number of students counted on the district’s fall count day earlier this month was 49,758 students. That number is lower than the actual number of students who are enrolled at the district because some students did not stay the full day on count day and could not be counted, school officials said.

The district’s budget was based on an estimated enrollment of 47,950, Vitti said, which means the district will get $11 million in additional state aid for students.

Vitti said more than 1,650 students entered the district from charter schools in September. Vitti said this school year, the district has seen the lowest exodus of students from the district to charter schools in the last four years.

Schools which saw the most increases were Ronald Brown Academy, Mumford High School, Noble Elementary-Middle School, John R. King Academy and Western International High School.

jchambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iEd9lz