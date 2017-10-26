Buy Photo Crews have begun renovations to the 86-year-old tunnel linking Detroit to Windsor. (Photo: Charles E. Ramirez / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — The operator of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel Thursday gave local media its first look at how renovations to the underwater underpass are progressing.

Last week Friday, Detroit Windsor Tunnel closed the 86-year-old underwater underpass to start work on the final phase of a $21.6 million renovation project. The tunnel will remain completely closed to traffic through Monday. The sole alternate for driving between Detroit and Windsor is the Ambassador Bridge.

After Monday, the tunnel will close for construction work between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and occasionally on weekends until June 2018.

Under the project, workers will replace the tunnel’s concrete ceiling and make other improvements to the infrastructure.

The tunnel’s operator, Detroit Windsor Tunnel, and its counterpart on the other side of the border, the Windsor Detroit Tunnel Corp., are paying for the renovations, which are being done by Michigan-based Toebe Construction Co.

The Detroit Windsor Tunnel is owned by Detroit-based American Roads LLC, a privately-held company that owns and operates toll roads in the U.S. and Canada. American Roads operates the Detroit-Windsor tunnel under a lease with the city of Detroit. Windsor Detroit Tunnel Corp. is owned by the city of Windsor.

The company said it has invested more than $50 million in infrastructure, service, safety and security improvements to the tunnel since 1998.

It announced it would close the tunnel for the construction work in August. The tunnel’s latest renovations are scheduled for completion in June 2018. The work follows renovations to the Detroit and Windsor plazas that were completed in 2015.

The tunnel is nearly a mile long and located 75 feet below the Detroit River. It has about 12,000 daily users and is the only existing sub-aqueous international automobile border crossing, according to its operator.

