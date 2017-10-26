Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot on West Grand Boulevard late Wednesday night, and the suspects fled in a vehicle with an Indiana license plate, police said.

The shooting took place 10 p.m. on the 700 block of West Grand Boulevard, south of Michigan Avenue, said Officer Vanessa Burt, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

When medics arrived, they found the victim, gunshot wound in his chest, already dead.

Two suspects, described only as black males ages 18 to 21, were spotted at the scene. A vehicle, which police believe to be a Chevy Monte Carlo with an Indiana license place, was spotted fleeing the area.

Police are investigating.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hbvket