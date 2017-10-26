A teen was hospitalized Thursday night after being shot in the stomach on Detroit’s southwest side, police said.

Investigators were working to gather more details on what led to the incident that wounded the youth, who is either 13 or 14, in the 1900 block of Sharon at about 9 p.m., said Officer Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

The boy’s condition was not immediately available. No one else was reported injured.

Authorities did not yet have a description of suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police 4th Precinct at (313) 596-5400.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iDafgE