North Pier Brewing of Benton Harbor is one of 120 Michigan breweries at the 9th annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival.

Nearly 120 Michigan Brewers Guild members are collectively offering over 900 different craft brews at the 9th Annual Detroit Fall Beer Festival in Eastern Market this weekend.

Each Michigan brewery including, Rocket Brewing, Witches Hat, Atwater, HopCat and others are sharing a space to taste test. Food is also be for sale from Grand Trunk Pub, Slows Bar BQ and Detroit Brewing Co. will be serving beer cheese soup.

The ticketed outdoor event is being held Friday and Saturday near Shed 5. Friday rain and wind brought low temperatures but the festival didn't see a drop in attendance.

"It's awesome to see how many people are here and really is a test to the growing and thriving beer community in the city," said Genna Hines, 29 of Grosse Pointe Woods.

Many attendees wore pretzel necklaces and represented their favorite beer brand's koozie.

"I don't like pumpkin flavored beer but I do love root beer floats. The pumpkin beer ice-cream floats are a great combination," said Corey Utley, 37, of Okemos.

Steve Distasio, head beer maker of North Pier Brewing, drove three hours for the two-day festival to showcase four of their best beers.

"We focus on Belgian beers and have a lot of hybrids, but today's going great," said Distasio. "It's our first fall beer festival and hopefully, we'll have a great turn out (Saturday) too.

A full list of beer is available online at mbgmash.org. To purchase tickets online or onsite for $45.

