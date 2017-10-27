Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A Detroit teen is in critical condition after being shot Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened at 9:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Sharon Street near Vernor Highway and Woodmere Street in southwest Detroit.

The victim, a 14-year-old African-American male, was walking on the street with another person when he was hit by a gunshot, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

The witness who was with the teen told police they were walking when he heard gunshots coming from an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Children's Hospital where he is in critical condition, Freeman said.

Police have no suspects at this time, he said.

