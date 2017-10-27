"The paradigm must be subverted,” McGowan said. “We are no nation, no country. We belong to no flag. We are a planet of women, and you will hear our voices." (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Activist and actress Rose McGowan spoke publicly for one of the first times since accusing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment at the inaugural Women’s Convention at Cobo Center that "we are all 'MeToos.'" The following is her speech transcribed:

"Good morning women, allies. Thank you to Tarana Burke. Thank you to all of you fabulous, powerful, strong MeToos. Because we are all MeToos. Thank you to Tarana for giving us two words and a hashtag to free us.

I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut shamed. I have been harassed. I have been maligned. And you know what, I am just like you. Because what happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society, and that cannot stand and it will not stand.

We are free. We are strong. We are one massive collective voice.

That is what Rose Army is all about, it’s about all of us being roses in our own life. Not me, the actual flower. We have thorns. And our thorns carry justice and our thorns carry consequence.

No more will we be shunted to the side. No more will we be hurt. It’s time to be whole. It’s time to rise. It’s time to be brave.

In the face of unspeakable actions from one monster we look away to another, the head monster of all right now. And they are the same. And they must die. It is time.

The paradigm must be subverted. It is time.

We have been waiting a long time for this to happen, but we don’t need to wait anymore because we’ve got this. We’ve got this, I know it! My sisters, our allies, our brothers, we are no nation. We are no country, we belong to no flag. We are a planet of women and you will hear us roar.

Women stand while listening to actress Rose McGowan speak at the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. McGowan recently went public with her allegation that film company co-founder Harvey Weinstein raped her. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

I came to be a voice for all of us who’ve been told we are nothing, for all of us who have been looked down on, for all of us who have been grabbed by the (expletives). No more. Name it, shame it, call it out. Join me, join all of us as we amplify each other’s voices and we do what is right for us and for our sisters and this planet, Mother Earth.

There are so many women that inspire me on a daily basis, and if I can be one ounce of that at any moment in time for any of you, I send you all of the strength I have.

Hollywood may seem like it’s an isolated thing, but it’s not. It’s the messaging system for your mind. It is the mirror that you are given to look into. This is what you are as a woman. This is what you are as a man. This is what you are as a boy, girl, gay, straight, transgender.

But it’s all told through 96 percent males in the Director’s Guild of America. That statistic has not changed since 1946, so we are given one view. And I know the men behind that view and they should not be in your mind and they should not be in mine.

It’s time to clean house.

I want to thank you for being here, for giving me wings during this very difficult time. The triggering has been insane, the monster’s face everywhere –my nightmare. But I know I’m not alone, because I’m the same as the girl in the tiny little town who was raped by the football squad and they have full dominance and control over the little town newspaper. There really is no actual difference.

It’s the same situation and that situation must end because it is not our shame. The scarlet letter is theirs, is it not ours. We are pure, we are strong, we are brave and we will fight!

(Expletive) grab back. Women grab back. We speak. We yell. We march. We are here. We will not go away.

My name is Rose McGowan and I am brave and I am you. Thank you."

