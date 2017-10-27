Buy Photo Coleman Young II and Mayor Mike Duggan (Photo: Dale G. Young, David Coates / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan has pulled in more than a half-million dollars in the last three months, while his mayoral challenger, state Sen. Coleman Young II, has raised just under $17,000, according to campaign finance reports filed Friday.

The latest round of finance figures come with less than two weeks to go before the Nov. 7 general election.

Duggan raised $580,673.11 from Aug. 29 to Oct. 22. That’s on top of the $1.6 million he raised between last October and July 23, according to documents filed before the August primary.

Young, the son of Detroit’s first black mayor, raised $16,950 this round. He raised about $22,000 between the time he announced his campaign in February and the last campaign finance deadline in July.

The mayor overwhelmingly has secured the most endorsements in his bid for a second, four-year term and won the primary 68 percent to 27 percent.

Young has mainly relied on social media to share his vision for Detroit and has said he’s not worried about the general election. Young’s campaign manager Adolph Mongo has said Young’s name alone is worth $2 million.

Overall, Duggan’s fundraising in the campaign has brought in about $2.2 million. Young has earned just under $39,000.

The records filed Friday show Duggan spent about as much as he brought in. He still has a cash balance of close to $500,000, records show.

Among his donors, Duggan got $1,300 from Doug Diggs, CEO of the Diggs Group Inc., $2,000 from Gerard Anderson, DTE Energy’s board chairman, and $3,000 from John Lunsford, CEO of Rocketloans.

Contributions from PACs include $25,000 from the Michigan Laborers’ Political League, $10,000 from Troy-based Flagstar Michigan, and a $2,500 donation from Dykema Gossett.

He also raised more than $9,400 during an August “meet and greet” with 32 guests. Nearly $33,000 was raised during an event held last month at the David Whitney Building.

“Throughout this campaign, Mayor Duggan has focused on delivering a positive message of building one city for all of us,” Sharon Banks, a spokeswoman for the Duggan for Detroit Committee said late Friday. “We are thankful for all of the support.”

Young’s report doesn’t note any expenditures during the newest reporting period. He has a balance of about $26,000 remaining, according to the filing.

Among his contributions, Young got another $250 from former Inkster Police Chief Hilton Napoleon, $100 from Lansing Township Supervisor Diontrae Hayes and $500 from Kimberly Wright, CEO of Wrightway Transportation as well as donations from dozens of retirees.

The Jackson National PAC kicked in $250, as did the Delta PAC, records note.

Young’s campaign did not immediately provide comment on the latest finance figures Friday night.

In the race for Detroit City Clerk, incumbent Janice Winfrey’s fundraising was again dwarfed by that of her opponent, Garlin Gilchrist II, who raised the most of any clerk candidate and eight times more than Winfrey prior to the August primary.

On Friday, campaign records logged another $13,500 for Winfrey between August and the October filing deadline. Records show she spent about $10,000, primarily on billboards, and has a balance of about $5,200 remaining.

Gilchrist, a former city technology director, raised more than $115,000 since late August. He’s spent more than $92,000 and has about $24,000 left, the filing notes. He’s spent funds on volunteer meals, advertising, lawn signs, consulting fees and travel expenses, among other things.

