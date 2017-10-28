Buy Photo Over 300 people gathered at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on Saturday for a grand celebration of Judge Damon J. Keith's 50th year on the federal bench. (Photo: Sarah Rahal/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Over 300 people gathered at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on Saturday for a grand celebration of Judge Damon J. Keith's 50th year on the federal bench.

Keith, 95, has become one of the longest-serving federal jurists and holds some of the nation’s boldest rulings and legal opinions framed around race and civil liberties.

He was named a U.S. district judge by President Lyndon Johnson in October 1967. A decade later, President Jimmy Carter elevated him to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. His journey has not been easy but Keith said he hopes his legacy will love on through "equal justice under law."

The keynote address was given by the Rev. Jesse Jackson who said "No one has served longer and better than Keith. He's the prince of federal judging" and Edsel B. Ford II, a co-chair of the event, called him Detroit's favorite son.

“Judge Keith is a national treasure..we are lucky to have him. Judge Keith is truly Detroit’s favorite son,” Edsel B. Ford II said. pic.twitter.com/REOCx5YpZH — Sarah Rahal (@SarahRahal_) October 28, 2017

Other speakers included Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, former law clerk Constance Rice, eldest daughter Cecile Keith Brown, Mitch Albom and Detroit Democratic Rep. John Conyers.

Buy Photo Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan takes the podium to honor Judge Damon Keith. (Photo: Sarah Rahal/The Detroit News)

After finding out Oct. 16 was Keith's 50th year anniversary on the bench, Duggan announced he made that date Detroit's Damon Keith Day.

Keith's youngest daughter, Gilda Keith said she's thankful for Saturday's event and doesn't think her father will retire anytime soon.

"He says he will be bored if he doesn't go to the office every day," Gilda Keith said.

Muyiwa Bamiduro, a former law clerk of Keith's, said his legacy will be "an example of doing good through acting justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God," referencing scripture Micah 6:8.

Buy Photo Judge Damon Keith surrounded by friends and family at his 50th anniversary celebration on Oct. 28. (Photo: Sarah Rahal/The Detroit News)

Guests enjoyed a night full of food, live music by the Gabriel Brass Band and watching "Walk With Me: The Trials of Damon J. Keith" arranged by Albom.

"We don't know how you do it or how you've done it but I know where it began," said Albom during his speech."It began with your name, Damon born to into love, kindness... and since Damon is a Greek legend, you were born to legendary status as well. You were born to do great and I'm proud to be your friend."

Gala tickets were sold for $150 to benefit the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights at Wayne State University Law School and the Wright Museum of African American History.

Keith spoke at the end of the celebration thanking over 60 of his law clerks in attendance, speakers, sponsors and officials of the museum.

"If Charles H. Wright is looking down on us now, which I think he is, he'd say 'look how far we've come,'" Keith said.

Buy Photo Judge Damon Keith thanks the 300 attendees for supporting his journey and tells stories from along the way. (Photo: Sarah Rahal/The Detroit News)

He is proud his work will continue after he has left the bench through those studying civil justice at the Damon J. Keith Center.

