Three members of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners are running for re-election, while a community activist is running uncontested for a vacant seat, and a commissioner who is a mayoral appointee is running for a seat that’ll be vacated by another appointee.

The current commissioners running in the Nov. 7 election are: Willie Bell in District 4; Willie Burton in District 5, and Lisa Carter in District 6, although Carter is running uncontested.

In District 2, Conrad Mallett, a mayoral appointee, is running for the seat the Rev. Edgar Vann is vacating. Mallett, who also was appointed by Mayor Mike Duggan, is opposed by attorney Carron Pinkins.

In District 3, Shirley Burch, the founder and coordinator of the Dequindre Good Neighbor Block Club, is running unopposed for the seat held by Reginald Crawford.

In District 1, Darryl D. Brown is running unopposed for the seat held by Richard Shelby.

Bell is being challenged by community activist Scotty Boman, while Wayne County sheriff’s chaplain George Adams Jr. is pitted against Burton.

Bell said his experience — 32 years as a police officer, and as former head of the National Black Police Association and the Guardians Police Association, both of which fought for African American officers — qualifies him for re-election.

“I’ve got a law enforcement background, and a community background,” said Bell, who has twice been elected to the police board. “I feel I have a unique insight into the issues that are affecting not only Detroit, but communities across the country, because I have a background in civil rights and police work.”

Bell’s opponent, Boman, said he would make a better commissioner because he doesn’t have a background as a police officer.

“I think in order to have true citizen oversight, a commissioner shouldn’t have a 30-year relationship with those you’re overseeing,” Boman said. “I do have a background in citizen patrol, so I know the importance of keeping a safe community, and I have relationships with the police — but I can look at both sides.”

Burton said his record as a commissioner qualifies him for re-election. “I voted for our officers to get a 4 percent pay raise, which has helped the city attract more police officers,” he said. “I also have helped get 1,000 gun safety locks into the hands of Detroiters, and voted for things like body-worn cameras and Project Green Light, which has been a great success.”

William Davis, a member of the Detroit chapter of the National Action Network and president of the Detroit Active and Retired Employees Association, is running uncontested for the vacant District 7 seat.

“I want to make sure the community is represented, and that we have true community oversight,” Davis said. “That hasn’t always been the case.”

The Board of Police Commissioners was established in 1974. Under the revised city charter that voters approved in November 2011, the board was expanded to 11 members, seven of whom are elected, with the remaining four appointed by the mayor.

