Cardi B performs in concert during the Power 99 Powerhouse at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) (Photo: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Detroit — A Detroit rapper apparently upset that a rapper from New York received a Spirit of Detroit Award is throwing some shade and making some waves on social media.

Kash Doll, who is from Detroit, was surprised that Cardi B recently was given the award, according to hip-hop website, hotnewhiphop.com and Twitter.

“I already got one, it’s just weird nothing against her I just thought u had to put work in the city to get it like other artist in Detroit,” she wrote on Twitter.

Rapper Cardi B, 25, whose breakthrough hit “Bodak Yellow” spent three weeks atop Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, was honored with a “Spirit Of Detroit Award,” which she posted on her Instagram page.

The rancor apparently stems from the idea that there seemed to be no indication of what Cardi B had done for Detroit to receive such an award. It was unclear who sponsored the honor. The city’s website says any council member can request a Spirit of Detroit Award for “a person, event organization being honored for outstanding achievement or service to the citizens of Detroit.”

Social media lit up about the issue and Kash Doll tweeted her displeasure: “I can’t believe my city.”

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 31: Rapper Kash Doll attends the 2017 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Woodruff Arts Center on August 31, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BMI) (Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BMI)

Detroit council members entered the fray Sunday, issuing statements distancing themselves from the issue. Councilwoman Mary Sheffield said she didn’t request it. Councilman James Tate, somewhat off put that a celebrity dust-up would eclipse more important city issues, sent a text to media.

“Okay...since I’m getting a flood of tags and messages asking about his, I’ll respond. The Cardi B Spirit of Detroit award was not presented by me or my office. The names on a Spirit of Detroit award are already pre-printed and available for any council member who chooses to use them. This is not even close to being the biggest issue we are facing in our city (and I’m not hating on her lol), but we’re trying to find out who provided it.”

For her part, Cardi B thanked the city for her award.

“I feel very special and blessed Thank you CITY OF DETROIT for giving me THE SPIRIT OF DETROIT AWARD Thank you Hot 107.5 radio station for making it happen”

