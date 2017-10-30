Detroit — Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein is scheduled to be in Detroit on Monday to give remarks at the North American International Cyber Summit at Cobo Center.

Rosenstein is in charge of overseeing special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Earlier Monday, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former Manafort business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted on felony charges of conspiracy against the United States, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, and several other financial counts involving tens of millions of dollars routed through offshore accounts, according to the Associated Press.

The indictments, the first arising from Mueller’s sprawling investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump’s 2016 election effort, bring the probe into a new phase and pose the threat of a years-long prison sentence for the man who once led the president’s campaign.

Mueller’s office has questioned Rosenstein as it probes the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, the Associated Press reported in September.

Rosenstein was sworn in as the 37th Deputy Attorney General of the United States on April 26 by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

After joining the Department of Justice through the Attorney General’s Honors Program in 1990, Rosenstein prosecuted public corruption cases as a trial attorney with the Public Integrity Section of the Criminal Division, his online biography says.

The summit in Detroit, hosted by Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, is in its sixth year and brings together a crowd of more than 900 people to discuss solutions for cybersecurity threats that impact the world in the 21st century.

Snyder’s office says the State of Michigan has long been considered a national leader in cybersecurity, leading the discussion on emerging trends and best practices in policy, law and all manner of public and private interests. Monday’s event includes internationally recognized speakers and experts from around the country.

Associated Press contributed.

JChambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iOfY3d