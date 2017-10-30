Michigan ranks 21stin the nation for the most expensive average gas price and is third in the nation for the biggest change in the average weekly price, according to AAA of Michigan. (Photo: Matt Rourke / AP)

Metro Detroiters might want to consider filling up their vehicles in anticipation of rising gasoline prices.

While the average gasoline price is $2.50 and the lowest cash price for gas is $2.27 in the city of Detroit, gas prices were already headed upward Monday after a decrease of about 8 cents a gallon from last week, analysts said.

Susan Hiltz, a spokeswoman for AAA Michigan, said supplies are low while demand is high.

“That is having an effect on prices at the pump,” she said Monday. “There is a more substantial demand (for gas). The price can change from day to day.”

AAA Michigan reports Michigan’s current statewide average is $2.50 per gallon, about 8 cents less than last week’s average and about 38 cents more than this time last year.

Metro Detroit’s current average is $2.54 per gallon, about 3 cents less than last week’s average and about 43 cents more than this time last year

Hiltz said unseasonably high temperatures in Metro Detroit and many other parts of Michigan led people to drive more, creating a high demand for gasoline.

Michigan ranks 21st in the nation for the most expensive average gas price and is third in the nation for the biggest change in the average weekly price, according to AAA of Michigan.

Dan McTeague, an analyst for GasBuddy.com, said prices were already starting to slide up Monday.

McTeague said gas stations and other retailers are trying to recoup some of their costs of doing business.

“Wholesale prices are heading up so gas stations can’t hold on much longer and are throwing in the towel (on price increases),” he said.

“If you have a favorite (gas station) that is offering $2.27, you might want to stop there and (fill up),” McTeague advised Monday. “The increase is on the way ... the spike is on the way.”

GasBuddy uses a system of crowd sourcing to get information on gas prices. AAA of Michigan surveys 4,200 stations across the state to determine average gasoline prices.

