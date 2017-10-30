Buy Photo Children join an Angels’ Night party at Don Bosco Hall community center at 19321 West Chicago on Monday night. (Photo: Louis Aguilar / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

An estimated 6,000 volunteers geared up throughout Detroit to ensure that the once notorious days leading to Halloween, when fires ran rampant, are now a remnant the bad old days.

The weekend marked the start of Detroit’s three-day Angels’ Night campaign, a period when thousands of volunteers typically patrol the city to prevent arson.

The festivities will work in tandem with more than 6,000 volunteers still committed to Angels’ Night patrols.

But from the 1970s through the 1990s, the night took a darker turn in Detroit, as the days leading to Halloween became more known for vandalism and arson. During the 1980s and early 1990s, the city saw between 500 and 800 Devil’s Night fires.

After blazes ravaged the city on Devil’s Night in 1994, then-Mayor Dennis Archer launched the Angels’ Night campaign, calling on stepped-up police patrols, setting a curfew and recruiting thousands of volunteers.

But with the number of fires down from the 1980s and early 1990s, some community members are questioning whether the campaign is needed anymore.

Last year, Detroit reported 59 fires during the three-day Angels’ Night volunteer campaign, roughly half the number of fires in 2014. In a typical 24-hour period, firefighters respond to an average of eight structure fires.

Trunk-or-treat events were planned for each of the city’s 11 police precincts and three fire stations on Halloween. There also will be a haunted park at Varier Park, 15639 Thatcher, near West Outer Drive and West McNichols Road, and a Halloween Extravaganza at Rouge Park’s Brennan Pool.

There will be a curfew in effect for youths 17 and under from 7 p.m. Monday to midnight and 12 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Minors who violate curfew will be ticketed and held until parents or guardians can pick them up. Parents and guardians may also be ticketed.

An ordinance restricts adults 18 and older from dispensing gasoline into portable containers between midnight Oct. 27 and 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31. except for emergencies.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2z0o7G1