Detroit — An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor has reopened after being shut down for more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel reopened Monday morning as scheduled after closing Oct. 20.

Crews are replacing the concrete ceiling and making other infrastructure improvements. Renovations are scheduled to be completed in June. Other periodic closings are planned during the construction project. Details are posted on the tunnel’s website.

Border crossings in the Detroit area were diverted to the Ambassador Bridge during the shutdown.

The tunnel opened in 1930 and runs beneath the surface of the Detroit River. About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel daily.

