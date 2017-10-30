Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 20-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint outside of his home on Detroit's west side, losing his Dodge Nitro in the process, but coming away unhurt, police said.

The carjacking took place about 12:30 a.m. on the 8000 block of Littlefield, said Jennifer Watson of the Detroit Police Department's media office. That's north of Tireman and east of Oakman Boulevard.

The victim had just pulled into his driveway when the suspect approached him on foot, pulled out a .38-caliber revolver, and ordered him to "give me the keys."

Police describe the suspect as a black male, age 25, 155 pounds, standing 5-foot-7-inches tall, and wearing a black hoodie and black jogging pants with a white stripe.

The suspect complied with the order, handing over the keys to the SUV, which the suspect drove off. Th stolen vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Bingham, police say.

The victim suffered no injuries.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

