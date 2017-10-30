Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 20-year-old Detroit man is recovering after shooting himself with a gun he apparently found in a heat vent outdoors on the city's west side.

The shooting took place about 7:20 p.m. Sunday on the 20000 block of Griggs, said Jennifer Watson, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of Eight Mile and west of Wyoming.

Witnesses told police that after finding a handgun in a heat vent in the area, the man was playing with the gun when it went off and shot him.

After being transported to an area hospital, the man was in temporary serious condition at last report.

Police are investigating.

