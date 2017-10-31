Police tape (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

A 21-year-old white male is in critical condition after being shot with what he told police was a BB gun in southwest Detroit.

The shooting took place about 6:20 p.m. in the area of Carbon and Graham, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department. The area is south of Fort Street and east of the Rouge River.

Police responded to the scene on a report that someone had been shot. They arrived to find the victim sitting in a red Buick. He told police he'd been shot with a BB gun.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was in critical condition at last report. It is unclear in what part of his body he was shot.

Police are investigating.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

