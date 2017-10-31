Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

An 18-year-old man is in stable condition, recovering from his wounds after being shot in his foot Monday night on Detroit's east side.

The shooting took place about 8:10 p.m. in the area of Schoenherr and East State Fair, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

Police believe the victim and two other men were "playing" with the gun in the area. Who was holding the gun when it went off is unknown in the early hours of the investigation.

