Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Shots fired at 2 officers on Detroit’s east side
Police said suspect on loose after officers fired on on 19000 block of Hoover on Tuesday
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Shots fired at 2 officers on Detroit’s east side
The Detroit News
Published 11:10 p.m. ET Oct. 31, 2017
Two Detroit police officers came under fire Tuesday night on the 19000 block of Hoover on the city’s east side, police said.
A suspect described as an African-American black male with a white T-shirt and black pants was seen in the area of Rowe and East State Fair, authorities said, and seen again at Seven Mile and Annott.
The officers were not shot, but one officer injured his leg and was having trouble breathing, police said late Tuesday.
Broadcast reports indicated police had ordered the surrounding neighborhoods on lockdown and asked residents to stay in their homes.
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iPFO7e
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs