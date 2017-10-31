Two Detroit police officers came under fire Tuesday night on the 19000 block of Hoover on the city’s east side, police said. (Photo: File)

Two Detroit police officers came under fire Tuesday night on the 19000 block of Hoover on the city’s east side, police said.

A suspect described as an African-American black male with a white T-shirt and black pants was seen in the area of Rowe and East State Fair, authorities said, and seen again at Seven Mile and Annott.

The officers were not shot, but one officer injured his leg and was having trouble breathing, police said late Tuesday.

Broadcast reports indicated police had ordered the surrounding neighborhoods on lockdown and asked residents to stay in their homes.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iPFO7e