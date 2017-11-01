Buy Photo City leaders announced the ending of 'Angels Night' in Detroit on Nov. 1, 2017. (Photo: James David Dickson/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Three-and-a-half decades after Detroit became a cautionary tale due to 800-plus fires on Devil's Night 1984, the city is ready to turn the page on the bad old days by distancing itself even from the sanitized "Angels' Night" moniker adopted in 1997.

Instead, the days leading up to Halloween will be used as a "celebration," city leaders said Wednesday at a press conference.

"Next year, let's give Halloween back to the kids," said Detroit Fire Chief Eric Jones.

"Angel days, Angels' Nights, are over," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig. He and Jones recommended to Mayor Mike Duggan that the Angels' Night moniker, and the patrols that go with it, be put to an end. Next year, Craig echoed, will be "three days of Halloween."

Duggan accepted their recommendation, in an annoucnement made at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters Wednesday morning.

