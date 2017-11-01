Two people are being sought in connection with a fatal shooting and robbery Wednesday at a store on Detroit’s west side. (Photo: File)

Two people are being sought in connection with a fatal shooting and robbery Wednesday at a store on Detroit’s west side.

A witness reported that the pair entered the O’Reilly Auto Parts in the 16800 block of Schaefer at about 5:30 p.m. “and told her to get down,” investigators said in a statement.

When a 69-year-old man came from elsewhere in the business, one suspect “produced the handgun and fired, striking the victim on the left side of the head,” the release read.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from a cash register and fled south on Schaefer in a burgundy Chevrolet Suburban, police reported.

The shooting victim was rushed to Sinai-Grace Hospital and pronounced dead. The 20-year-old witness was not injured.

Authorities are seeking tips to find the two suspects.

The one accused of firing at the man is described as a thin African-American woman, about 5-foot-8, with a dark complexion, last seen wearing all black clothing.

Her companion is described as a short, heavy-set black woman of an unknown age, also wearing all black.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260.

