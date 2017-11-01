Buy Photo Detroit police cruiser (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit Police have arrested two suspects who fled from a traffic stop Tuesday night on the city's east side.

"The suspect (who fired the shots) was arrested at around 3:15 (a.m. Wednesday)," Police Chief James Craig told reporters Wednesday. "We have the gun in custody and we have the second suspect in custody. There's still a third, outstanding suspect right now."

Police said officers from the department's gang intelligence conducted a traffic stop of a stolen Jeep Commander with three males inside at about 9:20 p.m. on the 19000 block of Hoover when the driver, who had a handgun, and a passenger fled in separate directions.

Authorities stopped the vehicle because it had been reported stolen, officials said.

As the officers gave chase, one of the suspects climbed a fence. As one officer prepared to scale the fence, the suspect turned and pointed a handgun at him.

Craig said the officer feared for his life and fired three rounds at the suspect, but the shots did not take effect.

Police set up a dragnet over seven blocks in the area while officers searched for the suspects Tuesday night.

The incident initially was reported as shots fired at officers.

Officials also said an officer injured his ankle during the pursuit of the suspect who climbed over the fence.

