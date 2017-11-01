Detroit — Detroit police officials say six officers are under investigation for misconduct related to events that took place at the scene of a reported break-in over the weekend.

WDIV-TV reports that responding officers asked five members of a renovation and cleaning crew at the scene for work papers. They also ran checks on the workers’ names and licenses.

A complaint filed with the department alleges that an officer then ordered the men to run. The complaint says it was a way to humiliate the black contractors.

An investigation into the officer has been opened by the Office of the Chief Investigator, which is the investigative staff for the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners. The other five officers are under investigation for not intervening.

