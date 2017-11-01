Investigators believe the victim was shot near a gas station at Glastonbury and Eight Mile before being found in a blue Honda on James Couzens Freeway around 8:05 a.m. (Photo: File)

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect in the fatal shooting of a driver on the city’s west side early Wednesday.

Investigators believe the victim was shot near a gas station at Glastonbury and Eight Mile before being found in a blue Honda on James Couzens Freeway around 8:05 a.m.

The man had been shot at least twice in the back, and the car appeared to have four bullet holes in the rear, authorities said in a statement.

The motorist, identified as in his 20s, died en route to Sinai-Grace Hospital.

A description of a shooter was not available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detroit Police homicide detectives at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips also can be left through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

