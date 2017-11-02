Crime tape (Photo: Detroit News file)

Detroit Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a home's basement on the city's west side, officials said.

Jennifer Watson, a police spokeswoman, said there don't appear to be any signs of foul play, but investigators are waiting for the results of an autopsy. Police are not releasing the woman's identity at this time.

Watson said they dispatched officers to a home in the 11300 block of Patton Street near Plymouth and Evergreen roads at about 5:43 a.m. Thursday.

A resident of the home called 911 to report an African-American woman, 23, was unresponsive.

Watson said the homeowner told officers the woman arrived at the house at 4 a.m., knocked on the door and asked for a place to sleep.

The homeowner offered to let the woman sleep in the basement and she agreed.

An hour and 45 minutes later, the owner discovered the woman was not responsive and called 911, Watson said.

She also said no arrests have been made at this time.

