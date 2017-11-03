Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Police are investigating a pair of unrelated, nonfatal shootings that happened overnight in Detroit.

In the first incident, a 39-year-old man was shot in the leg near midnight Thursday in a home in the 12600 block of Barlow Street between East McNichols Road and Gratiot Avenue on the city's east side, said Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department.

He said the gunshot wound was likely self-inflicted and the man is in a hospital listed in temporary serious condition.

Police said the victim told officers he accidentally shot himself while attempting to place his handgun into its holster.

Freeman said the man secured his weapon and then drove himself to the hospital.

Meanwhile, there was another nonfatal shooting that happened at about 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Kentucky Street near Wyoming Avenue and Lyndon Street on the city's west side.

Freeman said the victim is a 27-year-old male and there are no suspects at this time. The victim is listed in serious condition at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his body, he said.

The victim told police he was shot on Kentucky Street and then taken by a friend to a gas station in the 9100 block of Linwood a few miles away.

Freeman said the station is part of the city’s Project Green Light program. Under the program, which is operated by the Detroit Police Department, business owners pay for high-definition cameras that are monitored by staffers at the department’s Real-Time Crime Center.

Police arrived and then transported the victim to a hospital, he said.

