Detroit Police are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man.

Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department, said the fatal shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Friday in the 12200 block of Schaefer Highway between Fullertron Avenue and Plymouth Road on the city's west side.

He said police are searching for two suspects in the shooting: a black male with dreadlocks and a black male wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Freeman said the man was found behind a building and emergency medical technicians pronounced him dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots and then saw the victim's body lying on the ground. Officers arrived and located the body at the rear of the property, police said.

