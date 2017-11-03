Michigan State Police said a flying truck tire caused a crash between a patrol car and ambulance. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

The Michigan State Police is investigating a Thursday night crash involving a patrol vehicle and an ambulance, officials said.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. on Interstate 94 near Mt. Elliot on the city's east side, they said.

The patrol vehicle and the ambulance were traveling west on I-94, one behind the other, Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said in a statement. They were not engaged in emergency driving, he said.

Before the crash, a 2004 Dodge Durango that had been traveling east on I-94 lost a wheel that flew into the windshields of the patrol car and ambulance. No one was injured, Shaw said.

The Durango's driver pulled the vehicle off of the freeway and called a tow truck.

She later told police she saw a commotion involving a police car and ambulance across the freeway media but didn't think anything of it. She said she saw media reports about the crash and released the wheel flying off of her vehicle caused the crash, Shaw said.

Michigan State Police said a flying truck tire caused a crash between a patrol car and ambulance (Photo: Michigan State Police photo)

Police said she called her boyfriend, the Durango's owner, seeking his advice.

Shaw said an anonymous tip led them to the woman and her boyfriend's home. Investigators visited the home and the woman gave them a full confession.

He said police continue to look for the Durango and the towing company. Their findings will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for its review.

