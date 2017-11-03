Police Chief James Craig on Thursday announced a $12,500 cash reward for information leading to arrests. Local O’Reilly officials offered $10,000 and Crime Stoppers $2,500. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, Detroit News)

Detroit — Police Chief James Craig on Friday confirmed one suspect is in custody in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting at O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Wednesday.

The suspect is a 23-year-old female, authorities said.

Craig added the investigation is still active "so, I don't want to get into any more details."

James Haller Jr., 75, was shot down as he walked up at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to two females robbing the store. Suddenly, as the robbers were about to leave, money in hand, the scene took a deadly turn. Haller, the store manager, was shot in the head.

After the shooting, Haller was rushed to Sinai-Grace Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 20-year-old witness was not injured.

His wife, Patricia Haller had a more urgent warning: “You better turn yourself in. If the police don’t get you, then God will,” she said Thursday. "You didn't have to shoot him." she cried out.

Craig on Thursday announced a $12,500 cash reward for information leading to arrests. Local O’Reilly officials offered $10,000 and Crime Stoppers $2,500.

“He was a hero and a member of our family, not only because he’s a veteran of Vietnam, but also served our city as a Detroit police reserve (officer) in the late 70s,” Craig said.

The suspect accused of firing at Haller was described as a thin African-American woman, about 5-foot-8-inches tall, with a dark complexion, long curly hair. She was last seen wearing red or burgundy pants, a white top, and a jacket with designs.

Her companion was described as a short, heavy-set black woman of an unknown age, last seen wearing a black jacket with fur around the collar and dark pants.

It was unclear Friday evening which of the suspects was in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260.

“What they took away was irreplaceable,” said his son, James Haller III, on Thursday.

