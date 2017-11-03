Buy Photo Detroit police cruiser (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Two Detroit Police officers are recovering after a suspected drunken driver crashed into their patrol car, officials said.

Dontae Freeman, social media manager for the Detroit Police Department, said the officers sustained abrasions and cuts on their faces. The driver, a 33-year-old African-American man, who crashed into their vehicle is listed in serious condition, he said.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. Friday on Moross Road at Balfour Street on the city's east side, Freeman said.

He said the officers were en route to a home in the 4800 block of Anderdon to respond to a report of a home invasion when their scout car was broadsided on the driver's side by a Chevrolet HHR.

The police car had its lights and sirens at the time of the collision, officials said.

Freeman said the motorist is suspected of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He is expected to face charges once he's cleared from the hospital.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hBwhNA