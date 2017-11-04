Detroit Housing Director Arthur Jemison will remain in his city position instead of becoming the new head of Detroit Economic Development Growth Corp., the agency said. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit Housing Director Arthur Jemison will remain in his city position instead of becoming the new head of Detroit Economic Development Growth Corp., the agency said.

The DEGC is resuming its search for a new president and CEO after Jemison was unable to accept the offer because of a provision in the city's charter.

Jemison was appointed by the DEGC's board of directors in September and was expected to start the new role on Dec. 15.

In a statement on Friday, Jemison said he was recently made aware of the provision which appears to disqualify him from accepting the position and informed Board Chairman Jim Vella.

"After carefully reviewing the matter, I have decided that I must decline this opportunity. I deeply appreciate the confidence of the DEGC board," Jemison said in the statement. “I have informed the board chair that I will be remaining in my position with the City of Detroit to continue the work of revitalizing our neighborhoods and providing quality affordable housing for those who need it."

According to the city charter, a city employee is only allowed to transition from an agency position after a one year gap from being employed with the city.

Jemison was expected to succeed Rodrick Miller, who left the position in March to pursue other opportunities. Since Miller's departure, Glen W. Long Jr., DEGC chief financial officer, has served as interim CEO. Long, who has served as interim president since April 1, will continue in that position while the DEGC continues its search for a permanent president and CEO.



"We are disappointed but we respect and understand Arthur's decision,” said Vella in the statement. “We wish him continued success at the City of Detroit."

